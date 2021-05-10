WRENTHAM (CBS) — A school bus driver accused of having a loaded gun on his bus has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. David Tripp, 65, of Norfolk, was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Monday.
He surrendered his gun and state FID card to police.
According to Norfolk Police, students at King Philip Regional Middle School found the gun on a seat in the back of Tripp’s bus on Thursday. None of the students touched the gun. A parent called police Thursday night to report what happened.
Tripp works for Holmes Bus Company which is hired by the school district.
After an investigation, officers determined the gun fell out of Tripp’s pocket while he was cleaning up the bus after dropping off Norfolk elementary school students. No elementary school students came in contact or saw the gun, according to police.
When the gun was later found by the middle school students, Tripp allegedly took the gun, put it in his pocket, and continued on his route without contacting police or the school. There were about 12 middle school students on the bus at the time.
Tripp faces several charges including reckless endangerment of a child. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to return to court on July 12. He cannot possess any guns or apply for another FID card while his case is pending.