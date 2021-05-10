BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Jen writes on Facebook, “How much risk is there for my child who is unvaccinated since she is too young to be around fully vaccinated people?”

There is always a risk that someone who is unvaccinated could get infected with the coronavirus, including a child. Fortunately, most children don’t get dangerously ill from COVID-19. But you still don’t want her to get sick or pass the virus to others. So until your child can get vaccinated, keep her protected as best you can by limiting her exposure to other unvaccinated people through masking and social distancing.

Jim writes on Facebook, “I drank a lot of alcohol the night before my vaccine and the two nights following my shot. I later read that it could suppress the vaccine response. Is this something I need to worry about?”

It’s never a good idea to drink heavily, period. There is some concern that heavy alcohol use can suppress the immune system. It’s probably fine to have a drink the day before or the day of your vaccination but don’t drink more than that. If you are getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, please don’t drink before or after your second dose. And please talk to your doctor about your concerns.

Jane writes, “Would taking a Xanax be okay before the vaccine, or is that not advisable?”

If your doctor prescribes Xanax for you for anxiety and you feel like you need to take it before getting vaccinated, that should be fine. But please speak to your doctor about it beforehand. And don’t drive yourself to your appointment!

Reyes writes on Facebook, “I received the J&J on April 10th. I am 65. Should I have certain tests done by my doctor?”

If you’re feeling well there isn’t anything, in particular, your doctor needs to test you for. If you develop severe headache, chest pain, shortness of breath, etc, call your doctor. Congratulations on getting vaccinated!

Ron writes, “I just got the Moderna vaccine, and the person giving me the vaccine said the dose was 0.4 milliliters. However shouldn’t the Moderna vaccine be 0.5 milliliters?”

Yes, the Moderna dose typically is 0.5 ml. Perhaps that person misspoke. Hopefully, you received the correct dose but if not, remember you’re getting two doses so should still mount a good immune response.