BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts gas prices are on the rise in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cybersecurity attack. Gas is now averaging $2.86 per gallon in the state, up six cents from last week.
The attack shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York and delivers about 45% of all fuel on the East Coast. Colonial Pipeline said Monday it hopes to have service mostly restored by the end of the week.
“The longer the pipeline is offline, the larger the impact on the East Coast,” AAA said in a statement. “However, foreign gasoline imports and other pipelines can supplement Northeastern supply.”
The FBI on Monday said the ransomware attack had been carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide, which cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity.
In response to the attack, the Biden administration loosened regulations for the transport of petroleum products on highways as part of an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to avoid disruptions in the fuel supply.
The average price of gas in Massachusetts is 10 cents lower than the national average of $2.96 per gallon. Today's gas prices in the state are 92 cents higher than they were at this time one year ago.
