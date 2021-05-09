CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Bear Sightings, Plainville News

PLAINVILLE (CBS) – Police issued a warning after a black bear was spotted eating from a bird feeder near the Plainville Water Department.

The bear was spotted Saturday night. Police said it was “enjoying a bird seed dinner from a feeder.”

READ MORE: Man Wielding Rifle Fatally Shot By Officers After 'Repeatedly Ramming' Leicester Police Department With SUV

A bear spotted near the Plainville Water Department. (Image Credit: Plainville Police)

The bear ran off in the woods and police contacted the Massachusetts Department of Wildlife.

READ MORE: 'Summer Of Discovery And Rediscovery': Officials Expecting Tourism Rebound In New Hampshire

Anyone who spots a bear is reminded not to approach it.

MORE NEWS: Malden Police Assist With 'Daring Duckling Rescue' On Mother's Day

“Any wild animal is dangerous,” police said.

CBSBoston.com Staff