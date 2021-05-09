PLAINVILLE (CBS) – Police issued a warning after a black bear was spotted eating from a bird feeder near the Plainville Water Department.
The bear was spotted Saturday night. Police said it was "enjoying a bird seed dinner from a feeder."
The bear ran off in the woods and police contacted the Massachusetts Department of Wildlife.
Anyone who spots a bear is reminded not to approach it.
“Any wild animal is dangerous,” police said.