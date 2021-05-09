BOSTON (CBS) — NASA is postponing the launch of the KiNET-X sounding rocket from its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia for the third time. The new time is Monday at 8:04 p.m.

The launch was postponed Sunday night due to “upper level winds not being within the limits for a safe launch.”

LAUNCH SCRUBBED ❗ Tonight's Black Brant XII sounding rocket carrying the KiNET-X payload has been postponed to no earlier than Monday, May 10, at 8:04 p.m. The launch has been postponed due to upper level winds not being within the required limits for a safe launch. — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) May 10, 2021

It’s not every day you have the chance to see a NASA rocket hurtling over the Atlantic, but that was the plan on Friday. The launch has been rescheduled for each night since.

But what exactly is this all about?

The mission is called KiNet-X and the goal is to study how energy and momentum is transported between regions of space that are connected magnetically. . . simple stuff, you know. HA!

This study will help scientists better understand things like Auroras and how they are formed and their movement from place to place.

To study this, the rocket will release a barium vapor about 9-10 minutes into the flight, just north of Bermuda at an altitude of over 200 miles. Don’t worry, this vapor is not harmful to the environment or the public. In fact, it isn’t even likely to be visible to the human eye.

NASA will be studying this vapor release however with all kinds of diagnostic instrumentation onboard the rocket. NASA calls this “a very simple experiment. . . that will allow us to quantify the flow of energy to electrons”.

Anyhow, if you are hoping to catch a glimpse of the rocket Monday evening, it should be visible to our southeast between 30-60 seconds after launch (assuming the launch goes off on time at 8:04 p.m.).

If the weather interrupts and cancels the launch again, there are several more launch windows running through May 16th. We will keep you updated!