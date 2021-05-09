BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told WBZ-TV political analyst she plans to run re-election in 2024.
Warren took office in 2013 after beating incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Brown. In the process, Warren became the first woman U.S. senator from Massachusetts. She was re-elected in 2018, defeating Republican nominee Geoff Diehl by a wide margin.
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked Warren about her 2024 plans as she is up for election, and the country will also be selecting the next president.
“Joe Biden is running for re-election. I plan on helping him, and I plan on staying in the Senate,” Warren said.
Keller also asked Warren how she would grade Biden's performance in the White House so far.
“You know that teachers never do grading until the end of the semester, so I have to wait until the term is over. I will say, he’s heading in the right direction,” Warren said.