LEICESTER (CBS) – The Worcester District Attorney’s office is investigating after officers shot a person Sunday morning who rammed a vehicle into the front of the Leicester Police Department.

It happened on South Main Street at Leicester Police headquarters.

District Attorney Joseph Early did not release any additional details, but said more information is expected to be released on Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police said Leicester officers had a “use of force incident” involving a suspect who “drove at the station.”

Check back for more information on this breaking news story as it becomes available.

