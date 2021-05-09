LEICESTER (CBS) – The Worcester District Attorney’s office is investigating after officers shot a person Sunday morning who rammed a vehicle into the front of the Leicester Police Department.
It happened on South Main Street at Leicester Police headquarters.READ MORE: Increased Stadium Capacity, Amusement Parks Open: Mass. Moves Forward In COVID Reopening Plan Monday
District Attorney Joseph Early did not release any additional details, but said more information is expected to be released on Sunday.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Massachusetts State Police said Leicester officers had a “use of force incident” involving a suspect who “drove at the station.”MORE NEWS: NASA Wallops Rocket Launch Now Scheduled For Sunday Night
Check back for more information on this breaking news story as it becomes available.