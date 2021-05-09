WORCESTER (CBS) — A man is dead after a shooting outside a Worcester restaurant early Saturday. Officers were called to the area of Paku Lounge on Chandler Street around 1:30 a.m.
The notification came through a ShotSpotter activation, police said.
A 44-year-old man found at the scene was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced. His identity has not been released at this time.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-799-8651, text an anonymous tip to 274637 TIPWPD, or send an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police.