MALDEN (CBS) – Police lent a Mother’s Day hand to a family of ducks in Malden when the ducklings got stuck in a storm drain.
Police shared photos from what they called a "daring duckling rescue," which happened Sunday morning.
Officers Munyon and Doherty found the ducklings in the drain, and rescued them.
The young ducks were reunited with their mother and the family waddled safely away.