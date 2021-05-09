CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Duck Rescue, Malden News, Malden Police

MALDEN (CBS) – Police lent a Mother’s Day hand to a family of ducks in Malden when the ducklings got stuck in a storm drain.

Police shared photos from what they called a “daring duckling rescue,” which happened Sunday morning.

READ MORE: 'Summer Of Discovery And Rediscovery': Officials Expecting Tourism Rebound In New Hampshire

Officers Munyon and Doherty found the ducklings in the drain, and rescued them.

MORE NEWS: Man Shot By Officer After Ramming Entrance To Leicester Police Department

The young ducks were reunited with their mother and the family waddled safely away.

CBSBoston.com Staff