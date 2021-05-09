BOSTON (CBS) — As fans trickled out of the TD Garden on Sunday, one thing was noticeably missing: the crowds. Some fans seem to be enjoying the extra elbow room, though.

“It’s usually crazy in there. I kind of liked it because I could kick back, I had space,” said Kelly Pond. “I would keep things the way they are as far as the Garden goes right now. I think it’s working, I don’t know if I’d jump the gun and up everything yet.”

“We actually loved that it wasn’t super crowded. There’s a lot of room, we can walk around. We feel safe, it felt great,” said Gina Meade.

Beginning Monday, the state is easing coronavirus restrictions, allowing sports venues like the TD Garden to welcome back more fans to the stand. Capacity limits will go from 12% to 25%.

“That’s a big jump, double the people, it might make the difference,” one man said.

“I think they can probably handle double in there for sure,” said Meade.

The anticipated increase in foot traffic will be a welcome sight for bars and restaurants along Causeway Street.

“I think with the increase in vaccinations, people are getting more comfortable being out, spending money, having some fun. Enjoying Boston sports like they used to,” said Crosby Berdegin, The Greatest Bar manager. “More people in the area hopefully means we’ll get busier.

Other reopening measures include the green light on organized group athletic events, and allowing amusement parks to open at 50% capacity.