BOSTON (CBS) — Six of the state’s mass coronavirus vaccination sites will be open to walk-ins starting Monday. That is all of the sites except for Gillette Stadium.
Walk-in hours will be posted on the state's vaccine finder website.
The hope is that the convenience of not needing an appointment will encourage more people to get their shots.
Gov. Charlie Baker said his goal is to have 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated by the beginning of June.
As of Saturday, more than 4 million people have received their first shot.