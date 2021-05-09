CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) — Six of the state’s mass coronavirus vaccination sites will be open to walk-ins starting Monday. That is all of the sites except for Gillette Stadium.

Walk-in hours will be posted on the state’s vaccine finder website.

READ MORE: 'Hi Ma': President Joe Biden Calls Marty Walsh's Mom For Mother's Day

The hope is that the convenience of not needing an appointment will encourage more people to get their shots.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?

Gov. Charlie Baker said his goal is to have 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated by the beginning of June.

MORE NEWS: Did You See It? Sunday's Halo Around The Sun Explained

As of Saturday, more than 4 million people have received their first shot.