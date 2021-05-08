NASHVILLE (NE Revolution) — The New England Revolution (2-1-1; 7 pts.) fell to Nashville SC (1-3-0, 6 pts.), 2-0, on Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead on C.J. Sapong’s goal in the 25th minute, which snapped the Revolution’s run of 283 minutes without conceding from open play. Nashville then closed the scoring with Alex Muyl’s 75th-minute strike.

New England was unable to get back into the match despite generating several scoring opportunities in the contest. Carles Gil delivered six key passes as Adam Buksa matched his single-game high with five shots, including a 63rd-minute header that was denied by the post. Brandon Bye also nearly pulled one back for the Revs with a powerful header in the 90th minute that was one of four saves on the day made by Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis.

Newcomers Wilfrid Kaptoum and Arnór Traustason each registered their third MLS appearances in today’s match. Traustason logged one of New England’s four shots on target, while Kaptoum recorded a 26-minute appearance off the bench. Gustavo Bou and DeJuan Jones each registered their 30th MLS starts in today’s match, as Bou returned to the lineup after missing last week’s game due to injury. For the second straight contest, Brazilian midfielder Maciel starting alongside Matt Polster, who surpassed 7,500 minutes played for his MLS career. After completing 100 percent of his passes in his MLS debut last week, Maciel led all starters with 92.9 percent passing accuracy in the opposing half.

New England continues a busy stretch of three matches in nine days on Wednesday, May 12, with a trip to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park for a rematch of last season’s MLS Cup Playoffs Round One matchup. Wednesday’s match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on myTV38.