NAHANT (CBS) — The town of Nahant has received an anonymous donation to help fund their land fight with Northeastern University. The $3 million would help pay for legal fees if the case goes to court.
Northeastern has owned about 15 acres of land in Nahant for decades and wants to build a new marine science facility overlooking the ocean.
Residents who oppose the facility say it would be out of place and create too much traffic for the island community.
The town is considering trying to stop it by taking part of the land back through eminent domain, which would cost millions.
A vote is set for next week.