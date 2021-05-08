CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge Police say a man is facing charged after a car was broken into and a dog was stolen on Friday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Memorial Drive.

A 13-month-old white German Short Haired Pointer was taken from the vehicle, police said. The dog, named Titus, has been returned to his owner in good health.

Cambridge Police say this person stole this dog from a car on Memorial Drive Friday (Photos Via Cambridge Police)

Police shared pictures of the suspect, later identified as Kyle Gariepy, 29, of Boston, walking the dog over the BU Bridge in Boston.

Gariepy allegedly returned to the area on Saturday and a local reporter recognized the dog, spoke with him, then called the police.

He is being charged with larceny over $1,200 and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony.

