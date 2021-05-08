CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge Police say a man is facing charged after a car was broken into and a dog was stolen on Friday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Memorial Drive.
A 13-month-old white German Short Haired Pointer was taken from the vehicle, police said. The dog, named Titus, has been returned to his owner in good health.
Police shared pictures of the suspect, later identified as Kyle Gariepy, 29, of Boston, walking the dog over the BU Bridge in Boston.
Gariepy allegedly returned to the area on Saturday and a local reporter recognized the dog, spoke with him, then called the police.
He is being charged with larceny over $1,200 and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony.