WESTBORO (CBS) — A coronavirus vaccination clinic for high school students in several communities will take place Saturday. Doors at the DoubleTree Hotel in Westboro open at 8:30 a.m.
The Pfizer vaccine is being offered to students 16 and older, but anyone under 18 needs a parent’s consent to get the shot.
The clinic hopes to vaccinate 1,100 students on Saturday.
According to Hopkinton Health Director Shaun McAuliffe, many of the town’s cases are in middle school students, high school students, and student athletes.