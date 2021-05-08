BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 795 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 652,535. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,324.
There were 78,526 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.32%.
There are 441 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 128 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 19,125 active cases in Massachusetts.