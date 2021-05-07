WHITMAN (CBS) — Firefighters helped deliver a healthy baby in a Whitman home Wednesday morning. Baby Nathan was born less than ten minutes after firefighters arrived around 4 a.m.
It took crews about a minute to get to the East Avenue house. They quickly created a sterile environment and assisted in the birth moments later.
Mom, Erica Rodriguez, and baby Nathan were then transported to South Shore Hospital.
Firefighter Steven Foster said it went as smoothly as possible.
“Very unique experience, I’m very happy to be able to assist in the delivery. It’s overwhelming. We have to stay calm and collected, it was a great crew,” he said. “We’re happy to go into the house to treat one patient and walk out with two, mother with a smile on her face.”
Rodriguez and her husband Jason McCarthy said they were grateful for the firefighters’ professional response.
"I'm glad that they were there so quick and did a great job," said Rodriguez. "It'll be a great story to tell. We'll remember this forever. I'll never have another experience like it."
Nathan has two older siblings who were also there to see him come into the world.