WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A 17-year-old from Weymouth is recovering after being shot in the chest Friday afternoon, and a 22-year-old Brockton man is in custody.

Police say the shooting set off a brief manhunt through a quiet neighborhood near West Street around 4:00 pm Friday.

Lauren Lynn was with her two daughters, ages six and two, when she saw the heavy police presence.

After checking a local moms group on Facebook, she learned police were looking for an armed suspect. “We locked the doors and went into my daughter’s room,” said Lynn. “I just told them make sure you’re down low to the ground.”

While scrolling through the Facebook group, Lynn saw one message that said the suspect was wearing an orange sweatshirt. “We happen to look out the window, and my husband and I saw him standing right down in the backyard, so I immediately called 911.”

Lynn says the man was armed with a gun, so her first instinct was to get her daughters to a safer place. “We ran into the bathroom and hid in there until we heard that everything was safe,” she said.

Within minutes, officers swarmed the area, and took Eric Lesperance Jr. into custody. Lynn says it was a terrifying experience, and one she never expected to have on her quiet street. “It’s just scary to think that this could happen right here in our neighborhood,” Lynn says. “[It’s] scary, I mean you never know what can happen.”

Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting. Lesperance Jr. is being held on bail, and is expected in court Monday. He’s facing multiple charges including assault and battery with a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.