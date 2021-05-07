BOSTON (CBS) – This Mother’s Day weekend there are plenty of options to entertain the whole family, or treat Mom to something special.
FUN AND GAMES
If you are looking for fun and games, Supercharged Entertainment has it all in their 125-thousand square foot facility in Wrentham. The venue is home to the world’s largest indoor multi-level karting track. Feeling athletic? Try out the Ninja Wipeout Course where you’ll be put to the test by obstacles meant for people of all ages. There is also a trampoline zone, gaming area, and full service bar and restaurant.
https://superchargede.com/activities/karting/
When: Mon-Thurs 1-10 pm, Fri 1pm-Mid, Sat 10am-Mid, Sun 10am-10pm
Where: 591 Washington St, Wrentham
Cost: Karting race- $25.50, Ninja Wipeout- $18.95 per hour
ART FESTIVAL
Now through May 16, check out the Umbrella Artfest, a multi-week festival with both online and in-person events at the Umbrella Arts Center, such as workshops, demonstrations, and public installations. Highlights include an art auction featuring more than 50 artists, an outdoor art walk through Concord, and a free virtual concert on the 14th.
https://theumbrellaarts.org/program/umbrella-artfest-here-comes-sun
When: Now through May 16
Where: Umbrella Arts Center, Concord
Cost: Most programs free; select events require additional ticket
SINATRA SUNDAY
Every Sunday night, Capo restaurant in South Boston is hosting a Sinatra Sunday dinner show, featuring a live band and a virtual vocal performance. Doors open at five for the first of the night’s two shows. Enjoying the live music is free with a dinner reservation.
https://www.caposouthboston.com
When: Sunday nights (doors open at 5pm)
Where: Capo restaurant, Boston
Cost: Show free with dinner reservation