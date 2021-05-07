MATTAPAN (CBS) – Family, friends, and former teammates said their final goodbyes on Friday to Terrence Clarke, a basketball player with the University of Kentucky and a Boston native who died in a car accident in Los Angeles.
A funeral for Clarke took place at Jubilee Christian Church in Mattapan on Friday afternoon. University of Kentucky coach John Calipari and Clarke’s college teammates were among the mourners.READ MORE: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Hopes Investing In Boston Will Improve Racial Equity
The 19-year-old was getting ready for the NBA Draft when he died. The LAPD said Clarke was speeding in the Northridge area of the city when he ran a red light, collided with another car and hit a light pole.
Long before Clarke played with the Kentucky Wildcats, he would put in long hours at the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury to hone in his skills.READ MORE: 19 Charged In Ride-Hailing Fake Driver Account Scheme
Clarke attended Rivers School in Weston before finishing his high school career at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.
After he passed away on April 22, several members of the Boston Celtics, including Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker, expressed their sadness about Clarke’s death.MORE NEWS: Meet Nimbus, The New Summit Cat At The Mount Washington Observatory
“Very tough news man. He was a very good kid. Always smiling, always energetic,” Walker said to reporters the following day. “He was about to get his opportunity too.”