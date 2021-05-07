BOSTON (CBS) – One of Boston’s most popular attractions returns on Saturday.
Swan Boats at the Public Garden Lagoon will start back up for the 2021 season on May 8 at 10 a.m. Masks will be required to ride the Swan Boats in accordance with COVID health guidelines, and passengers will be socially distanced.
Because of the pandemic, 2020 marked the first year in which the public could not ride the boats.
This year marks the 144th season for the Swan Boats, and the oldest and smallest fleet will be running for its 111th season. The boats were launched in 1877 by Robert Paget, an Irish immigrant and shipbuilder.
The Swan Boats weigh three tons apiece and a driver propels a paddle wheel with their foot.
For the roughly 15-minute ride around the lagoon, tickets start at $4.50 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 2-15. Tickets are free for kids under two years of age.
Visit SwanBoats.com for more information.