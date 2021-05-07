BOSTON (CBS) — Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is donating more than a million dollars toward the renovation of a playground in Boston.
The $1.2 million donation from Gronkowski and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation will fully renovate the Charlesbank Playground on the Esplanade.
Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides, Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Jim Montgomery, and Esplanade Association Executive Director Michael Nichols will also be at Friday’s announcement.