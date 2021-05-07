BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution are red hot right now, and the club will look to match the franchise’s best four-game start when it pays a visit to Nashville SC on Saturday.

The 2-1-0 Revolution have yet to lose a game and sit atop the Eastern Conference with seven points. A win in Nashville this weekend will match the best-ever four-game start for the club, which came back in 2005 when the Revs had 10 points after four tilts.

Nashville hasn’t lost a game yet this season either, but they also haven’t won a game, sitting at 0-3-0 with three straight home draws. The club is coming off a 0-0 draw against Miami, while New England is coming off a 2-1 home win over Atlanta.

New England got its first-ever win over Atlanta last weekend, and will look to repeat that feat against Nashville this weekend.

Match Notes

– Nashville leads MLS with 59 total shots and 24 shots on target through three games. Opponents have just eight shots on target in three games against Nashville.

– New England has 33 shots and 13 shots on target for the season.

– Saturday will be just the third match between the Revolution and Nashville SC. Both of their previous matchups ended in draws — 0-0 at Gillette and 1-1 at Nissan Stadium last season.

Who Is Hot

Carles Gil: He continued his incredible start to the season last Saturday against Atlanta by assisting on New England’s first goal and then booting home the game-winner off a penalty kick. The performance earned his some high praise from Bruce Arena and a spot on the MLS Team of the Week.

Through three games, the Revs captain has a goal and team-high two assists to go with seven shots.

Brandon Bye: The defender was on the receiving end of Gil’s helper last Saturday, heading home his first goal of the season and first since June 26, 2019.

Bye also recorded team a team-high five tackles, nine recoveries, and two interceptions against Atlanta.

Maciel: The first-year midfielder made his debut with the big club on Saturday and did not disappoint. The 21-year-old native of Rio de Janeiro completed all 33 of his passes against Atlanta as he became the first Revolution II graduate to appear and start in a first-team match.

Adam Buksa: The New England midfielder led the way with four shots (two on target) and won seven duels against Atlanta. He leads the Revs with nine shots and four shots on goal for the season.

Jhonder Cádiz: The Nashville midfielder leads the club with two goals in his three appearances this season.

Where To Watch

Saturday’s Revolution-Nashville SC match is on TV38, with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m.