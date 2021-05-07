BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots had a down year on the field in 2020, but that didn’t hurt the franchise’s worth off of it. Once again, the Patriots are the second-most valuable team in the NFL, according to Forbes, and the eighth-most valuable team in the world.

The Dallas Cowboys once again reign supreme in the sporting world, topping the list with a value of $5.7 billion. The Patriots are second in the NFL at $4.4 billion, which is incredible considering Robert Kraft bought the team for $172 million back in 1994.

“It was an end of an era for the Patriots when Tom Brady left in March to go play with the Buccaneers. In addition to six Super Bowl titles and 14 Pro Bowls, Brady helped the Pats score off the field during his two decades in Foxborough. The Patriots were the NFL’s 10th most valuable team at $464 million in 2000 when Brady was drafted out of Michigan. The franchise is now worth nearly 10 times that at $4.4 billion, second in the NFL behind only the Cowboys,” Forbes wrote. “The Patriots signed Cam Newton to fill Brady’s spot. Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.”

Sitting between the Cowboys and Patriots are the New York Yankees ($5.2 billion), the New York Knicks ($5 billion), Barcelona ($4.76 billion), Real Madrid ($4.75 billion), the Golden State Warriors ($4.7 billion) and the Los Angeles Lakers ($4.6 billion).

The Boston Red Sox are the next local team on Forbes’ list at No. 20 with a valuation at $3.47 billion. Sox owner John Henry and Fenway Sports Group also own Liverpool, which ranked 12th on the list at $4.1 billion.

The Boston Celtics rank 25th on the list at $3.2 billion, tied with Chelsea. No NHL teams cracked the list.