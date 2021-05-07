BOSTON (CBS) — There was a welcome sight at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Friday. Ondrej Kase took the ice for Bruins practice, his first in nearly five months.

Friday marks Kase’s first practice since he took a hit to the head in a Bruins overtime loss to the Devils back on January 16 — Boston’s second game of the season. He has been skating on his own for a while now, but Friday will be his first taste of live action since the early days of the season.

After such a long layoff with a concussion, the winger was all smiles as he made his way to the ice.

You love to see it. Welcome back, Kaser!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/vMf2KALWjx — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 7, 2021

Kase has seen just shy of 19 minutes of ice time this season, which would have been his first full season with the Bruins after the team acquired him from Anaheim at last year’s NHL trade deadline. In six regular season games with the Bruins last season, Kase racked up just one assist and nine shots on goal. He had four helpers and was a minus-4 in 11 playoff games with Boston.

Ondrej Kase leads the post-practice stretch. pic.twitter.com/TWQ7fGS20r — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 7, 2021

The Bruins have clinched their spot in the NHL postseason but still have a chance to climb up in the standings over the final three games of the regular season. It will be interesting to see if Kase can play in a game before the postseason arrives, and more importantly, how he looks after such a long absence.