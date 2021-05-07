NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday, all of the COVID restrictions limiting New Hampshire businesses will become recommendations instead.
New Hampshire residents and lawmakers are feeling optimistic as things start to look and feel like they did before the pandemic. Gov. Chris Sununu says the state is in a good position heading into the summer.
At midnight, his “Safer at Home” COVID-19 requirements expire and will become “universal best practices”. Simply put, the protocols are now suggestions.
“Those guidelines are all in compassing they do a very good job of just reminding folks of how they can keep themselves or their employees their customers safe without the statewide drive mandate,” Sununu said.
Businesses and organizations can still require staff and customers to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
“I don’t think they should let up on all the restrictions yet,” said one New Hampshire woman.
Shopper’s Pub and Eatery across from the SNHU Arena in Manchester is already seeing an influx of customers as the requirements are relaxed.
"People like to sit outside. We've learned that," said Shopper's Pub & Eatery owner Mike LaCava. "They are ready to get out and see people and have some normalcy be able to walk around a bar or restaurant, talk to people with a beer in their hand."
People also no longer have to wear a face covering at the state’s Capitol building as lawmakers voted to end that mandate.