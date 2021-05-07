MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) — There’s a new feline prowling the highest peak in the northeast. Meet Nimbus, the new summit cat at the Mount Washington Observatory.
He shares his name with the large gray clouds that bring precipitation. Nimbus was rescued from the Conway Humane Society and succeeds Marty, a black Maine Coon cat that died last fall after 12 years of patrolling the peak.
"The summit cat is such a special part of our living environment on the summit, making it feel much more like a home on our week-long shifts," operations manager Rebecca Scholand said.
The observatory staff has had a cat at the summit since 1932.