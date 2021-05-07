(CBS) — About 226,000 Kidde TruSense smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled because they may not work in case of an emergency.
The recall notice shared by the Consumer Product Safety Commission says “the smoke alarm and the combination smoke/carbon monoxide (CO) alarm can fail to alert consumers to a fire.”READ MORE: Rhode Island Seeking Applicants To Paint Former Gov. Gina Raimondo's Official Portrait
The devices made in China were sold online and at stores nationwide including Home Depot, Walmart and Amazon from May 2019 to September 2020 for between $10 and $70.READ MORE: Closing Arguments Monday In Corruption Trial Of Fall River's Ex-Mayor Jasiel Correia
So far, no incidents or injuries have been reported.
The recalled alarms are model series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070.MORE NEWS: NASA Wallops Rocket Launch Now Scheduled For Saturday Night
Click here to read the full recall notice.