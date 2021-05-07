Jason McCourty Signing With DolphinsJason McCourty is heading to Miami.

Having Some Fun Again? Jake DeBrusk Snaps His Goal-less StreakJake DeBrusk ended a 13-game goal-less streak Thursday night, and the Bruins hope he is snapping out of his slump at the most important time of the season.

Revolution-Nashville SC Preview: Revs Looking To Match Best Four-Game Start In Club HistoryThe New England Revolution are red hot right now, and the club will look to keep their great start going when it pays a visit to Nashville SC on Saturday.

Bruins Beat Rangers 4-0 For 5th Victory In 6 GamesJeremy Swayman needed to stop only 15 shots for his second career shutout and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 4-0 on Thursday night.

Cordero Snaps Slump, Red Sox Hold On To Beat Tigers 12-9After blowing three leads, the Red Sox held on to beat the Tigers 12-9.