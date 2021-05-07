Carles Gil Is Loving Life As The Elite Leader Of New England RevolutionIf one thing is clear through the first three games of the season, it's that Revolution midfielder Carles Gil is playing at an elite level.

Jason McCourty Signing With DolphinsJason McCourty is heading to Miami.

Having Some Fun Again? Jake DeBrusk Snaps His Goal-less StreakJake DeBrusk ended a 13-game goal-less streak Thursday night, and the Bruins hope he is snapping out of his slump at the most important time of the season.

Revolution-Nashville SC Preview: Revs Looking To Match Best Four-Game Start In Club HistoryThe New England Revolution are red hot right now, and the club will look to keep their great start going when it pays a visit to Nashville SC on Saturday.

Bruins Beat Rangers 4-0 For 5th Victory In 6 GamesJeremy Swayman needed to stop only 15 shots for his second career shutout and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 4-0 on Thursday night.