HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — Hershey is recalling some of its bottles of chocolate shell topping over allergy concerns. The company says 1,700 of the 7..25-ounce bottles were mistakenly filled with Heath Shell Topping, which contains almonds.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," Hershey said in an FDA recall notice.
The recalled bottles were shipped nationwide this spring between April 15 and May 3 with product code 25JSAS1. They are being pulled from store shelves.
Any chocolate shell bottle bought before April 15 is not involved in the recall.
So far, there have not been any reports of illness.
