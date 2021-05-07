HAVERHILL (CBS) – 68-year-old Jeff Foxon came home to Haverhill on Friday after being in a hospital and rehab for seven weeks, fighting off COVID. His welcoming committee was perfect…his two grandkids.
“This is the best part of going to the hospital, coming home to something like this,” said Jeff, hugging the grandkids.READ MORE: School Bus Driver Arrested In Norfolk After Students Find Loaded Gun
But this wasn’t Foxon’s first go-round with COVID. It was his second. He first got the virus in March of 2020, and then again this past March.
“Both go-rounds were really bad. But the second, we were praying a lot,” said his daughter Eva Nicholas.
Doctors say it’s rare for someone to contract COVID twice. One factor may be the new variants. But the other is the human body itself.READ MORE: New Hampshire's COVID Restrictions For Businesses To Expire After Friday Night
“Their own immunity has diminished over time and that’s an important reason why we think people should get vaccinated. Even if they’ve had COVID-19,” says Dr Daniel Kuritzkes of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
But now, Jeff is back in Haverhill, enjoying his grandkids. Although he still has to wheel around an oxygen tank, it won’t be forever.
“Physically, I’ll be back. It’s going to take a little bit of work,” he says.MORE NEWS: Indoor Singing To Resume In Massachusetts With Distance Restrictions
After the hugs, the next order of business he says is to shave. Seven weeks without a razor.