BOSTON (CBS) — The Los Angeles Angels decided to part ways with Albert Pujols on Thursday, designating the future Hall of Famer for assignment with very little pomp and circumstance to celebrate his career.

That did not sit well with David Ortiz, who went to bat for Pujols on Friday.

The Red Sox legend voiced his displeasure with the Angels on Instagram, celebrating Pujols’ career while saying he didn’t agree with the way the Angels ended his tenure with the team.

“Brother @albertpujols all the way with you incredible career one of the most beloved player of all time on and off the field l do not agree on the move that just happen,” Ortiz wrote. “That was devastating for fans and player l know this is a business but l was expecting someone like you to walk away like you deserve you have done so much for baseball that is hard to replace someone like you ……much love and respect always our future first ballot HOF 100 💯 all the way unanimous 🙏🏼🙏🏼…”

Former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez also went to bat for his fellow Dominican soon after the news broke on Thursday. And he really threw some high heat at the Angels in his Twitter post:

Albert @PujolsFive I know the glory is of God, not of man; that’s why I’m not surprised about the shameful way @Angels treated you and your legacy today. Everyone in baseball feels proud of you and the way you handled yourself. Thank you for being one of the best in the game 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/zqeiFKzAo9 — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) May 6, 2021

Pujols will go down as one of the greatest hitters to ever play the game, currently sitting with 667 home runs and 3,253 hits in just 2,886 games.