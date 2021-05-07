BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 881 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 651,740. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,316.
There were 78,071 total new tests reported.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.39%.
There are 459 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 138 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 19,784 active cases in Massachusetts.