STAMFORD, Conn. (AP/CBS) — Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine is taking a swing at politics, announcing Friday that he’s running for mayor of his Connecticut hometown.
Valentine, 70, who currently serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, posted a video on social media and said he’ll run as an independent candidate in Stamford.READ MORE: Revolution-Nashville SC Preview: Revs Looking To Match Best Four-Game Start In Club History
“The greatest commodity I have is my time and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime,” he said.
Valentine, a Stamford native, was a three-sport high school star in the city.
He was drafted in 1968 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played in the Major Leagues from 1969 to 1979, where he was a lifetime .260 hitter.READ MORE: Forbes Ranks Patriots As 8th Most Valuable Sports Team In World In 2021
He became manager of the Texas Rangers in 1985 and also skippered the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox in addition to spending time in Japan, winning a Japan Series title in 2005 with the Chiba Lotte Marines.
Valentine, who owns a sports bar in Stamford, served as the city’s health and public safety director in 2011, before being hired by the Red Sox. His one-year stint with the Red Sox is one Boston fans want to forget, as the team stumbled to a 69-93 record in 2012. That was Valentine’s last season as a manager in Major League Baseball.
He joins a race that includes two Democrats: incumbent David Martin and state Rep. Caroline Simmons.MORE NEWS: David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez Aren't Happy With The Way Angels Moved On From Albert Pujols
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)