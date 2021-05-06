PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — Another “Shark Center” is coming to Cape Cod. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Thursday announced plans to open its second Shark Center in Provincetown.
The 3,100 square-foot center on MacMillan Wharf is expected to open in the summer of 2022. Thousands of visitors come to the Conservancy's existing Shark Center in Chatham every year.
"The new Shark Center will offer visitors an in-depth look at great white sharks through interactive exhibits, videos and displays, as well as provide insight into groundbreaking local research," the Conservancy said in a statement.
The space in Provincetown is the former home of the Whydah Pirate Museum. The Conservancy has also leased a boat slip at the property’s marina to use for its “shark ecotourism” trips.
"We are thrilled to be opening a second Shark Center to be located in Provincetown and to be connecting with the local community," Conservancy CEO Cynthia Wigren said in a statement. "Provincetown is a perfect location to engage with visitors from all over the world to further our mission to support scientific research, improve public safety, and to educate the community to inspire conservation of Atlantic white sharks."