Kemba Walker Doesn't Miss Beat In Return For CelticsKemba Walker once again looked like his old self, scoring 32 points in his return to the Boston lineup Wednesday night in Orlando.

Mac Jones Apparently Copied Tom Brady While Developing Many Aspects Of His GameMac Jones made sure to learn from the best.

Evan Fournier Rounding Into Form For CelticsIf the Celtics want to do anything when the playoffs arrive in a few weeks, they're going to need Evan Fournier to make an impact. The good news is that the sharpshooting guard is starting to make an impact in a Celtics uniform.

Tigers Beat Red Sox, 6-5, In Rain-Delayed 10 InningsThe start of the game was delayed for 37 minutes by rain, which continued to fall throughout the night.

Walker Scores 32 In Return From Injury, Celtics Rout MagicKemba Walker tied a season high with 32 points and the Boston Celtics routed the Magic 132-96 on Wednesday night.