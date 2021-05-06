BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots will be back to work soon. The NFL announced each team’s offseason practice schedule on Thursday, with a handful of sessions scheduled behind Gillette Stadium for later this month.
Here’s a look at New England’s schedule:
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
OTAs: May 24-25, May 27, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Training camp schedules will be announced at a later date.
Patriots rookies — including quarterback Mac Jones, drafted 15th overall last week — will be in town starting next Friday for minicamp.
It will be interesting to see how many players show up for OTAs, since they are voluntary and the NFLPA has encouraged players to skip optional workouts this offseason. Patriots players released a statement through the NFLPA in April saying that “many” players would choose not to attend OTAs this spring.