CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the fourth week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of cities and towns in the high-risk red category is 13, down from 26 last week.

State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: Dirt Bikes, ATV's Causing Problems At Franklin Park

CHECK: Massachusetts Coronavirus Data

READ MORE: ‘I Can Never Forget': WWII Vet From Norwood To Visit Grave Of Soldier Who Saved Him

As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:

Brockton, Chicopee, Dracut, Edgartown, Haverhill, Lawrence, Littleton, Lowell, Nantucket, New Bedford, Rochester, Springfield, Taunton.

MORE NEWS: 'I Don't Want To Be A Vigilante': Mikayla Miller's Mother Demands Justice At Hopkinton Rally

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,004 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Thursday.

CBSBoston.com Staff