BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the fourth week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of cities and towns in the high-risk red category is 13, down from 26 last week.
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.
CHECK: Massachusetts Coronavirus Data
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Brockton, Chicopee, Dracut, Edgartown, Haverhill, Lawrence, Littleton, Lowell, Nantucket, New Bedford, Rochester, Springfield, Taunton.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,004 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Thursday.