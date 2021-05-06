NEWTON (CBS) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when a concrete wall collapsed on him in Newton.
It happened around 8 a.m. in the back yard of a home under construction on Winchester Street.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said the 55-year-old man was working in the foundation of the home when a wall collapsed, pinning him to the ground.
He died at the scene. It took about three hours for firefighters to remove his body.
No one else was hurt. The man’s name has not been released yet.
Newton Fire Chief Gino Lucchetti said it was a challenging call for firefighters.
“Very difficult, emotional, it’s long, it’s tedious,” he said. “It’s long. It’s tedious. But your mind is on the (rescue) tactic at the time. It’s after that we think about what we’ve been through.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will conduct an investigation into the man’s death.