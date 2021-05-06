NEWTON (CBS) – Firefighters are on scene of a reported construction accident in Newton Thursday morning.
It happened around 8 a.m. on Winchester Street.READ MORE: WATCH: Bear Family Stops For Backyard Snack In Chicopee
The Newton Fire Department could only confirm it was an “active scene.”READ MORE: Mikayla Miller Vigil In Hopkinton Expected To Draw Large Crowd
Firefighters could be seen digging around a concrete slab.MORE NEWS: Moderna Says Its COVID Vaccine Is 96% Effective In Protecting 12 To 17-Year-Old Kids
No further information is currently available.