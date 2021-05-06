NEWTON (CBS) – A construction worker was killed when a concrete wall came down in Newton Thursday morning. Federal officials and the district attorney are investigating the accident at a home that was under renovation.

The victim’s family is heartbroken, describing Russell Harron as a hardworking man who’d been in construction all his life.

“I loved him so much. He was just, he had a heart of gold,” said Stephen Harron, Russell’s brother.

There is a mix of disbelief and heartache for the family of the 55-year-old father of three. He was killed when a concrete wall collapsed on top of him at a home on Winchester Street in Newton.

“I got the phone call from someone that he used to work with,” Stephen Harron said. “He just told me that Russ was hurt and he passed.”

Surveillance cameras from a nearby home show a frantic worker on the run moments after the wall gave way. He grabbed a shovel from a truck and ran back to where the wall collapsed.

By the time firefighters arrived, it was already too late.

“The person under the wall was not viable and it turned into a recovery operation,” said Newton Fire Chief Gino Lucchetti.

Stephen Harron said his brother did the work of two people. “He was no slouch,” Harron said. “He showed up and gave it 110%.”

He said Russell loved the outdoors and riding ATVs, but family was always number one.

Stephen said his brother will be remembered, “As a great son, a great brother and a family man.”