BOSTON (CBS) – Staying afloat during this global pandemic has been no bed of roses for most small businesses. This Mother’s Day – hope is blooming.

“This year it’s more back to normal,” said Maria Gorea of Flower Power in Norwood.

Growers had no place to ship flowers when Covid first hit. The pandemic shrunk supply but then increased demand.

“We know the flowers bring joy and lifted up everyone. We didn’t have enough helpers because everyone was quarantined. It was difficult to fulfill the orders,” Gorea recalled.

Florists rely on special occasions like Mother’s Day to pay the bills all year. But it is more expensive to do business right now – due to a flower shortage and higher shipping costs.

“It’s not something we like to do, to ask for more money. It’s not because of us, it’s because where the flowers come,” she explained.

While sending flowers felt like one of the few safe gestures last spring, this year, restaurant dining is back on the table too.

At the Olde Colonial, patrons are eager to order.

“We weren’t even open last year, just for takeout. So many people have come through the door over the last month just so excited, saying it’s their first time out in a restaurant,” said Mary Beth Cox at Olde Colonial Cafe.

It finally feels safer to celebrate – moms, and just making it through.

“The phone’s been ringing off the hook,” Cox said. “We’re almost fully booked but we still have some reservations left. It’s going to be a wonderful day and a great day to celebrate moms.”