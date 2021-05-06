Mac Jones Apparently Copied Tom Brady While Developing Many Aspects Of His GameMac Jones made sure to learn from the best.

Evan Fournier Rounding Into Form For CelticsIf the Celtics want to do anything when the playoffs arrive in a few weeks, they're going to need Evan Fournier to make an impact. The good news is that the sharpshooting guard is starting to make an impact in a Celtics uniform.

Tigers Beat Red Sox, 6-5, In Rain-Delayed 10 InningsThe start of the game was delayed for 37 minutes by rain, which continued to fall throughout the night.

Walker Scores 32 In Return From Injury, Celtics Rout MagicKemba Walker tied a season high with 32 points and the Boston Celtics routed the Magic 132-96 on Wednesday night.

CBS Sports Ranks Patriots As Having Best Draft In Entire NFLAccording to one national outlet, we might have missed how well the Patriots did compared to their peers in this year's draft.