MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A driver crashed his pickup truck through the New Hampshire State Liquor Store in Merrimack Thursday morning. No one was hurt but there was a big mess inside the store, as police said a “significant amount” of alcohol was spilled.
Police and firefighters responded to the store at 10:44 a.m. No customers were inside at the time.
Photos show broken bottles and red wine all over the floor.
"Officers arrived on scene and observed damage to the front entry doors of the building and heavy damage to products and displays inside of the store," police said.
The driver was identified as a 78-year-old Merrimack man. Police said he arrived at the store and was parking his truck at a space in front of the entrance when “his foot mistakenly hit the accelerator,” and he continued to hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The building was inspected for structural damage but none was found.
Police did not say if the driver was facing any charges.