By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dropped a tough one against a last-place team on Wednesday night, losing 6-5 in 10 innings to the Detroit Tigers.

If the attitude of starting pitcher Martin Perez is any indication, the team doesn’t seem to be too worried about it.

Perez spoke to the media after the loss, in which he he allowed three runs (two earned) in his 5.2 innings of work. Any loss hurts, but Perez’s confidence in the team didn’t dip a bit after this particular loss.

“We’re going to be fine, man. I mean, we just come every day and prepare ourselves to go out there and compete,” Perez said.

The 30-year-old then called back to some offseason prognostications about the team to ensure that those doubters will not be correct.

“I know that the people said we’re not gonna be good this year. I’m sorry with what I’m gonna say, but we’re [bleeping] good,” Perez said.

Well, all right then.

“So [Thursday], we just are gonna come here and do our job and win games,” Perez concluded.

Fair enough.

The 18-13 Red Sox won’t have to wait long to get their next chance to prove that they are bleeping good, as they conclude their three-game set with the Tigers at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday.