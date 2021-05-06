Dates For Patriots' Rookie Minicamp, OTAs AnnouncedThe New England Patriots will be back to work soon.

Wells Fargo Championship Preview: 'Quail Hollow Tests You From The First Hole,' Says CBS Sports' Frank NobiloThe Wells Fargo Championship returns with a strong field after COVID caused its cancellation last year.

Jaylen Brown Expected To Be Back In Celtics Lineup Sunday Vs. HeatThe Celtics should have Jaylen Brown back in the lineup when the team hosts the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Matt Barnes Has Been Nearly Unhittable Out Of Red Sox BullpenThough the Red Sox lost Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings, closer Matt Barnes turned in another perfect frame out of the Boston bullpen.

Martin Perez Not Worried About Red Sox' Loss: 'We're [Bleeping] Good'If the attitude of starting pitcher Martin Perez is any indication, the team doesn't seem to be too worried about their latest loss.