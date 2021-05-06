BOSTON (CBS) — Mark Wahlberg is remembering his mother Alma on her birthday, less than a month after the Wahlberg family matriarch’s death.
"Happy birthday in heaven, mommy," Wahlberg posted to social media.
Walhberg called his mother "my angel" upon her passing in mid-April.
Mark’s brother Donnie said at the time “she was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known.”
"My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," Donnie said.
The Wahlbergs grew up in Dorchester.