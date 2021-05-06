MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (CBS) – Foxwoods plans to start phasing out most of its COVID safety protocols this month.
All slot machines will be functioning at the casino in the upcoming weeks.
Capacity limits for table games, restaurants, theaters, and shops will also slowly be lifted.
The resort said that with the exception of masks, all restrictions will be gone by or before May 19, aligning with the rest of Connecticut.
"The strategic rollback plan for our COVID-19 measures is highly calculated and thoughtfully timed to ensure we do this right and keep our resort safe," said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods.
About 70% of Foxwoods employees have been vaccinated. Guyot said the resort says it is ready to “introduce a safe and more relaxed ‘next normal’ environment for our guests and team members ahead of summer.”