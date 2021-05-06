By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — If the Celtics want to do anything when the playoffs arrive in a few weeks, they’re going to need Evan Fournier to make an impact. The good news is that the sharpshooting guard is starting to make an impact in a Celtics uniform.

After receiving a warm welcome and tribute video from his former team, Fournier went out and had a solid showing in his return to Orlando on Wednesday night, dropping 18 points while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out four assists in Boston’s 132-96 blowout win over the Magic. It was a great follow-up to his 21-point showing in a loss to Portland on Sunday.

Fournier missed three weeks with COVID-19 and recently admitted that he’s been dealing with concussion-like symptoms in the virus’ aftermath. His play on the floor suffered, but he said that he had to be out there to knock off rust and form some chemistry with his new team. That chemistry is starting to come together.

Over the last two games, Fournier has looked like the player Boston thought it was getting at the trade deadline. After going 8-for-10 against Portland, he was 8-for-14 in Orlando, giving him a 66.7 shooting percentage for the last two contests. He’s getting his burst back and was able to attack the basket on Wednesday, which led to some easy floaters and open looks for his teammates.

Fournier had a wonderful two-man game going with point guard Kemba Walker, who was back Wednesday after a four-game absence with an oblique injury. The duo scored 22 of Boston’s first 29 points in a 39-point first quarter, and the Celtics never looked back against the Magic. Throughout the game, Fournier was looking to feed Walker, and Walker returned the favor. That was the chemistry Fournier was seeking as he forced himself into action despite his COVID fog.

“I think that [Evan] and Kemba really like playing with each other,” head coach Brad Stevens said after the win. “I think that has a chance to have good chemistry, we just haven’t seen it that much yet. I think they’ve just played against each other for so long, and I think they’re intrigued by that as well.”

“He’s the type of player that can really catch and shoot and we play off each other,” Fournier said of his point guard. “And when I’m driving, I look for my teammates. And sometimes he’s open, so I just try to hit him.”

“We know what he’s capable of,” Walker said of Fournier, saying the Celtics need to get him going. “I know what he’s capable of. He’s going to be huge for us going down the stretch. We need him, big time.”

There are 10 days and six games left in the regular season, with the Celtics teetering in and out of the NBA’s play-in round of the postseason. The team must focus on getting Fournier confident in both offense and in himself. Fournier said that his focus at the moment is getting back to himself off the floor. Once his COVID-related haze is behind him, the guard believes he’ll be back to making an impact on a nightly basis.

“Once I feel better, I’m very motivated to show everyone what I can do and how I can help this team,” he said. “With time, I’m going to feel better and better and things are going to be easier for me. I don’t need extra motivation. I’m a very dedicated guy. I give 100 percent in everything that I do and I’ll show you guys how hungry I am to play well.”