LOWELL (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to highlight the latest rounds of funding that will be distributed from the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.
Baker will discuss the funds during a Thursday press conference. You can watch it live at 11 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Polito, Sec. of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Amplify Latinx executive director Rosario Ubiera-Minaya and others during the press conference at Panela Restaurant in Lowell.
The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program is administered by Mass Growth Capital Corporation.