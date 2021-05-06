BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,004 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 650,859. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,311.
There were 105,102 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.37%.
There are 469 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 137 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 20,498 active cases in Massachusetts.