CHICOPEE (CBS) — A group of bears were spotted on camera having a ball in a Chicopee backyard. A mama and her two cubs stopped to have a snack from some bird feeders.
Police say the three were spotted all over town this past weekend. The Chicopee State Park area, Pendleton Avenue and Westover Road all had multiple bear sightings.
Residents are reminded to bring in bird feeders and other food sources to help keep bears from getting too close to homes.
Anyone who sees a bear in their neighborhood should not approach it.