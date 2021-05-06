Matt Barnes Has Been Nearly Unhittable Out Of Red Sox BullpenThough the Red Sox lost Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings, closer Matt Barnes turned in another perfect frame out of the Boston bullpen.

Martin Perez Not Worried About Red Sox' Loss: 'We're [Bleeping] Good'If the attitude of starting pitcher Martin Perez is any indication, the team doesn't seem to be too worried about their latest loss.

Kemba Walker Doesn't Miss Beat In Return For CelticsKemba Walker once again looked like his old self, scoring 32 points in his return to the Boston lineup Wednesday night in Orlando.

Mac Jones Apparently Copied Tom Brady While Developing Many Aspects Of His GameMac Jones made sure to learn from the best.

Evan Fournier Rounding Into Form For CelticsIf the Celtics want to do anything when the playoffs arrive in a few weeks, they're going to need Evan Fournier to make an impact. The good news is that the sharpshooting guard is starting to make an impact in a Celtics uniform.